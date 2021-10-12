Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso. File

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo's efforts to unify the opposition was "bordering on intellectual dishonesty" as she had plans to run for president all along, a former Liberal Party stalwart claimed Tuesday.

Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice, who has since transferred to Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's Aksyon Demokratiko, made the remark after Robredo filed her certificate of candidacy last week as an independent.

"Ang sabi sa'min ni VP Leni she will unify the opposition kaya nga kinakausap niya pero how can you unify when deep inside you meron kang desire or wag nang desire, maybe you’re entertaining the idea of running for President. It’s bordering to intellectual dishonesty," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Vice President Leni told us she will unify the opposition that's why she's had talks with them but how can you unify when deep inside you have a desire, or maybe you're entertaining the idea of running for President.)

"'Yung mga trolls ni Duterte di lang yun nagbabash kay Mayor Isko, naging trolls na rin yung mga kasama ko sa dilawan eh."

(Duterte trolls are not the only ones bashing Mayor Isko, my 'yellow' colleagues have also become trolls.)

It would be Robredo's fault if the Marcoses return to power, said Erice.

"I think so. Kasi sinasabi niya yun (Because that's what she said)," he said. "'Yung kanyang percentage makakabawas sa pwedeng tumalo sa Marcoses, Dutertes."

(Her percentage could take votes off the candidate that can beat the Marcoses, Dutertes.)

Robredo had said Domagoso's stance on the Marcos family "in a way" pushed her to run in the upcoming national elections.

Domagoso earlier said the family of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos should be given a chance to prove and redeem themselves decades after the atrocities committed during martial law.

The Manila mayor later released a statement calling Robredo a "fake leader with a fake color."

Robredo and Domagoso must be open to backing down to whoever has the higher number of supporters, according to Erice.

"I think there's a chance of unification kung lalabas ang numbers. Dapat open si Mayor Isko, VP Leni kung ano yung picture ng numbers," he said.

(I think there's a chance of unification if the numbers will be released. Mayor Isko and VP Leni should be open on what the numbers show.)