Construction workers install modifications to the lobby entrance of the House of Representatives on July 3, 2023 in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City. PNA/Joan Bondoc, file

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday said it has not been flagged by the Commission on Audit for any funds misuse after former President Rodrigo Duterte challenged the chamber and Speaker Martin Romualdez to account for its funds.



"The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, is in agreement with former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that government expenditures should be transparent and fully auditable," House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said in a statement.

"As per latest COA report released only last October 2, the House of Representatives has no disallowances. No notice of suspension and no notice of charge. Ibig pong sabihin, pasado kami sa COA audit," Velasco added.

In the same statement, Velasco reiterated that the chamber has no surveillance money.

"The House has no confidential and intelligence funds. All line items in our budget are subject to regular accounting and auditing rules and regulations. Laging bukas po ang aming libro sa Commission on Audit," Velasco said.

Duterte, while president, criticized the COA for its audit reports, saying in 2021 that these "condemn the agency or the person that you are flagging."

Velasco also released a COA certification for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 which showed that the House has zero suspensions, charges and disallowances.

Congress has a total proposed budget of P28.42 billion for 2024, of which P10.833 billion would go to the Senate and P16.170 billion will go to the House of Representatives.

A total of P312.698 million has been allotted for the Senate Electoral Tribunal, P877.727 million for the Commission on Appointments and P232.508 million for the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.