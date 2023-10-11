House, Senate fend off claims of having confidential funds

MANILA — Officials of Congress have denied claims on social media that the House and Senate have confidential funds as lawmakers navigate the thorny issue in the proposed national budget.

Although confidential funds are subject to audit, critics say spending by civilian agencies — especially those that don't have surveillance in their primary mandate — should be more transparent.

The House does have P1.6 billion in "Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses" in the proposed budget for 2024, which House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said are for expenses where members "could not reasonably expect the issuance of a receipt" like emergencies.

Some of these "emergency situations" are hospitalization or death in the family of a constituent, dole outs during floods, earthquakes, fires and other calamities.

"For Accounting and Audit purposes, representatives certify to incurring said expenses in support of their constituency function." Velasco added.

On Tuesday, House leaders said the P1.8-billion allocation is not a "confidential fund."

House Appropriations Committee Senior Vice Chair Stella Quimbo of Marikina said that unlike confidential and intelligence funds, "extraordinary expenses" are publicly auditable.

Lagman: Clarity needed

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said the allocation "must be clarified as it is delimited by Section 51 of the General Provisions of R.A. No. 11963 or the General Appropriations Act of 2023. "

That section puts caps on "extraordinary expenses" for specific positions. For example, a department secretary can only have P264,000 in these expenses a year.

"Consequently, 'extraordinary expenses' are neither huge amounts nor can they be used for calamity response, " Lagman also said.

House Secretary General Velasco said he believes the listing of the "Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses" under the heading of the "Confidential, Intelligence and Extraordinary Expenses" is confusing and should be rewritten in the annual budget.

No confidential funds in Senate

In a separate statement on Tueday, Senate Secretary Renato Bantug said there is no truth to claims that the Senate has P331 million in Confidential and Intelligence Funds.



"These social media posts are deliberately misleading and maliciously presented by some personalities who seek to malign and tarnish the reputation of an institution currently taking a long, hard look at the nature of confidential and intelligence funds and the government agencies that deserve to have them," he said.

He said that the Senate has items in its Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses for "Confidential, Intelligence and Extraordinary Expenses" but that only "Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses" has a line item amounting to P331.942 million.

He said that there are no line items for "Confidential Funds

or "Intelligence Funds", the Senate official added.

Bantug acknowledged that the Senate had confidential funds in previous years: It had P100 million a year in 2020 and 2021, and P50 million in 2022.

"But all of these funds were never used and were reverted to the National Treasury in full," Bantug said.

Asked whether the Senate will not have confidential funds in the 2024 budget, he said: "Yes, that is correct."

— RG Cruz and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News