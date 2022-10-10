Comelec en banc affirms First Division's junking of DQ case vs Marcos

The Commission on Elections en banc has affirmed the Comelec First Division’s Resolution of April 20, 2022 that denied a petition seeking the perpetual disqualification of then candidate Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. from running for any elective position or from pursuing his candidacy as President in the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections.

Promulgated on October 10, 2022, the Comelec en banc resolution junked the motion for reconsideration filed by the petitioners and upheld the First Division’s finding that “failure to file an income tax return is not a crime involving moral turpitude.”

The en banc said the petitioners did not raise new matters or issues that would convince it to consider the motion.

The resolution was signed by Commissioners Soccoro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino and Rey Bulay. Chairman George Garcia inhibited and took no part, saying the respondent Marcos was a former client.

In a text message to reporters, Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said, “As clearly discussed in this decision denying the MR, the en banc denied the same for having no basis to declare that the ‘bases and reasoning of the First Division are clearly insufficient to justify the Resolution and are contrary to law’.”

“This is already a ruling of the en banc on the MR. If ever they (petitioners) want to appeal this, they need to go the SC and file a petition for review on certiorari, either under Rule 64 or 65.”

The petitioners included Margarita Salonga Salandanan, Crisanto Ducusin Palabay, Mario Flores Ben, Danilo Austria Consumido, Gil Fernando Derilo, Raoul Hafalla Tividad, and Nida Mallare Gatchallan, and Nomer Calulot Kuan.