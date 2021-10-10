Mga Pinoy sa UAE ipinagmalaki ang Philippine Pavilion sa Expo 2020

DUBAI - World-class ang Philippine Pavilion na tinawag na Bangkota o Coral reef na inilunsad Dubai Expo 2020.

Sa pagbubukas ng Pavilion,nangibabaw ang pride bilang Pilipino sa United Arab Emirates lalo na sa mga dumalo sa opening.

“Having the PhilippinePavilion here in Expo 2020 makes me really really proud to be a Filipino, especially a Filipino working in the UAE,.” sabi ni Cleo Eleazar, OFW mula Ras Al Khaimah.

“I am at a loss of words right now because it is just mind-boggling. We have been waiting for this moment. This is the time,” sabi ni Agnes Pedrosa Marelid, Overseas Filipino mula Abu Dhabi.

Ang Bangkota ay isa sa dalawang pinakamataas na Pavilion sa sustainability district na nagpapakita ng kalikasang dikit sa istorya ng Pilipino, 4,000 taon nang nakaraan.

“It is a story that has not been told. We chose Expo 2020 Dubai as the launching place for it. We are very honored and we are one with our Emirati brothers and sisters (who really did everything) to deliver on this promise of humanity coming together showcasing what’s the best for our future,” pahayag ni Ambassador Hjaceelyn Quintana, Philippine Embassy sa Abu Dhabi, UAE.

May mahigit 700,000 Pilipino ang nasa UAE ngayon. Nakiusap si Quintana sa lahat ng mga Pilipino na suportahan ang Bangkota sa anim na buwang Expo.

“We are trying to uplift the image of the Filipinos and where else but here in the UAE where most Filipinos are professionals. So it has to be embraced by Filipinos that they are more than just workers. They are actually Global Filipinos and they are modern Filipinos,” sabi ni Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, Alternate Commissioner-General Philippine @Expo 2020 Dubai.

Para sa mga balita tungkol sa nagaganap na Expo 2020 Dubai sa UAE, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

(Mula sa ulat ni Rachel Salinel at Randy Lamsen sa Dubai, UAE)