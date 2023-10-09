Photo from Land Transportation Office's Facebook page

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned its former employee caught on video supposedly "bullying" a delivery rider over a traffic incident in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

In a statement, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said a summon has been issued against Gregorio Glean for him to appear before the Central Office this week for investigation.

Glean was formerly a "job order" worker at the Driver’s Licensing and Renewal Office of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

"I expect him to honor the summon. Failure to do so means that he is waiving his right for all the measures that we would take against him not only as a driver’s license holder but also a former LTO personnel who is supposed to be a model of courtesy and discipline on the road,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza said he ordered the regional office where Glean was formerly employed to "make sure that Glean will no longer be hired by the LTO, especially that the LTO Chief found out that Glean was appealing to the LTO-Region 3 to go back to his old job."

The LTO said initial investigation indicated that Glean was supposedly armed.