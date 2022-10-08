Pinoy store clerk beaten to death in US

Pinoy store clerk Steven Reyes. Photo from Gofundme.com

A 68-year-old Filipino store clerk was beaten to death over a case of beer, in Los Angeles, US, according to police.

Steven Reyes was working at a liquor store in the Highland Park Area on Thursday when two teens attempted to steal a case of beer.

When Reyes tried to stop them, he was beaten with a scooter. He later died.

Local media reports said the Philippine-born Reyes worked at the liquor store a few days a week to support his mother. Reyes himself had 4 children and a grandchild.

Police are actively investigating the crime, while a GoFundMe page has been set up by his family.