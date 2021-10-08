Peace worker challenges Paolo Duterte for House seat in Davao

Maria Victoria Maglana, a peace development worker, files her certificate of candidacy to challenge Davao City's 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

DAVAO CITY — A peace and governance development worker on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for representative of Davao City's 1st District, challenging incumbent Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

Maria Victoria Maglana formalized her bid to run against President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest son, saying she will push for an anti-political dynasty law and go against “forces associated with dictatorship and authoritarianism."

“Kailangan ng itapon ang lumang governance playbook ng Davao City na siyang ginamit for 35 years. Itinatali tayo nito sa mga sitwasyong ang interes ng iilan ang nangingibabaw at the expense of people’s rights and welfare and good governance,” Maglana told reporters.

She said elections should not be about choosing officials with the same names every time.

“It’s a chance for new blood and new perspectives to come in. Baka kailangan lang nating maalala 'yun,” Maglana added.

Paolo, who was former vice mayor of Davao, secured his congressional seat in the city's 1st District in 2019. His father was representative of the same district from 1998 to 2001.

Maglana is one of two challengers whom the younger Duterte will face in 2022. The other, recruitment agency CEO Jamal Kanan, filed his COC on Thursday, declaring he's ready to debate with "Pulong."

Paolo has accepted the challenge of the newcomer.

“Election gives the people the power to choose their leaders. This is a democratic exercise,” he said in a statement.

Paolo's sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, will be facing Hans Elizalde, a natural medicine doctor who said that he will focus on curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the city, where more than 50,000 cases have been recorded.

Should Sara win the post in the 2022 elections, it will be her 4th term, having been Davao mayor for the first time from 2010 to 2013, then again in 2016-2019 and in 2019 until 2022.

Her younger brother, Sebastian Duterte, is seeking his second term as the city’s Vice Mayor.

President Duterte served as long-time Davao City mayor before he won the presidency in May 2016.

