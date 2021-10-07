Locals challenge Dutertes in Davao in Halalan 2022

Natural medicine doctor Hans Elizalde(L) and businessman Jamal Kanan(R) file their certificates of candidacy to challenge the Duterte family in Davao City. Photos courtesy of PTV Davao, Jamal Kanan

DAVAO - The ruling Duterte political clan in Davao City will face challengers after two locals filed their certificates of candidacy to be mayor and representative of the city in the 2022 elections.

Hans Elizalde, a natural medicine doctor, will challenge Sara Duterte-Carpio, the eldest daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, for mayor.

Elizalde said he will focus on curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Davao City, where more than 50,000 cases of the pathogen have been recorded, as of Thursday.

"Papasok ako ng COVID ward ng Southern Philippines Medical Center, magbibigay tayo ng mga produkto ko. I have my own product, which is formulated by my doctor in USA," he said.

Businessman Jamal Kanan, meanwhile, will challenge Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, who is seeking reelection, for the latter's House seat.

Kanan, a recruitment agency CEO, said he will provide jobs for residents in Davao if elected. He said he's ready to debate with "Pulong."

The eldest son of President Duterte has accepted the challenge of the newcomer.

“Election gives the people the power to choose their leaders. This is a democratic exercise,” he said in a statement.

Should Sara win the post in the 2022 elections, it will be her 4th term, having been Davao mayor for the first time from 2010 to 2013, then again in 2016-2019 and in 2019 until 2022.

Paolo, who was former vice mayor, meanwhile secured his congressional seat for Davao City in 2019.

President Duterte served as long-time Davao City mayor before he won the presidency in May 2016.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

