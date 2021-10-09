Halalan 2022 'all about us as one country': Robredo

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said the upcoming election is not about her but the entire country as she noted how the the last five years have seen people cowering in fear and getting silenced.

Addressing supporters who gathered outside her Quezon City office via speaker phone, Robredo said many people have been afraid to talk or have started to not care anymore. This should change, she said.

"Alam natin na the past five and a half years, nag-iba talaga ang psyche ng mga tao. Maraming takot, maraming ayaw makialam, maraming gustong manahimik na lang. Pero kung ganito ang pinapakita niyong pagdedesisyon, kung ganito ang ipinapakita niyo na this elections, it's not about me. This election is about all of us as one country," she said.

(People's psyche changed in the last five and a half years. Many are afraid, don't want to get involved, others remained quiet. But if you're showing this kind of decision, this election is not about me. This election is about all of us as one country.)

She also told her supporters it would be challenging to sustain the momentum of support until May next year, but she urged them to spread the word and talk to a lot more people about their vision for the country.

Dozens of vehicles with pink ribbons and balloons joined the motorcade of supporters in Quezon City for Robredo, who declared her presidential bid earlier this week.

The long line of cars started its motorcade at the vicinity of the University of the Philippines in Diliman early Saturday morning and headed straight to the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila, which houses the Office of the Vice President.

The group converged outside the gate of the compound where a short program was held.

Representatives of various groups spoke and voiced their support for Robredo. There were groups who called themselves "Lawyers for Leni," "Bankers for Leni," "Bikers for Leni," "Riders for Leni," "LGBTQIA+ for Leni," "IT-BPO for Leni," and many more.

Most of them wore Robredo's campaign color pink. Some also brought their pet dogs with them.

Robredo did not meet with the supporters, but she talked to them through speakerphone.

She apologized that she couldn't see them in person because the visit was unexpected. But Robredo thanked all her supporters who came.

She revealed that she really had a hard time in deciding to run for president, but said the show of support strengthened her.

"The last few days have been most difficult and happy para sa akin, kasi 'yung pinakita niyong suporta assures me na hindi nagkamali naman ang desisyon ko (because the support you show assures me I did not make the wrong decision),"

"Nahirapan ako mag-desisyon to make a go for it, kasi alam ko gaano kahirap. Alam ko gaano kalakas ng makinarya at resources ng mga kalaban, pero knowing that you are with me 100%, 'yun po nagpapalakas ng aking loob at pinagkukunan ko ng aking energy," Robredo said via speakerphone.

(I had a hard time deciding to make a go for it because I know it will be difficult. I know how powerful the machinery and resources of my rivals are, but knowing that you are with me 100 percent, that strengthened my resolve, and that's where I draw my energy from.)

Robredo, a Liberal Party stalwart, is running as an independent candidate. She has tapped Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan as her running mate.

