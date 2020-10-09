PNP officer accused of sexual assaulting female detainee placed under restrictive custody

The former head of the Philippine National Police Custodial facility is now under guard in Camp Crame, after he was charged for allegedly assaulting a female suspect under his care.

In a text message to reporters, PNP Spokesperson Col Ysmael Yu said the officer had been stripped of his command.

"Police Lt Col Jigger Noceda is on restrictive custody of Director. This a basic rule under PNP policy," Yu said.

The PNP said it has filed charges against the officer for two separate incidents involving the same female suspect, who later complained to Noceda's superiors.

"To the Members of the PNP Press Corps and other media counterparts. We will wait for the result of investigation PNP custodial incident."

"There are already columns release regarding this, the PNP will stand its ground to have a clearer view thru investigation which is now on process by the WCPC," Yu noted.