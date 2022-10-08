San Francisco honors Fil-Am-led group for youth advocacy programs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An advocacy group co-founded by a Filipino-American has been recognized in San Francisco for its violence prevention programs, as well as its development activities for the youth.



State lawmakers in California awarded $2 million to United Playaz, which Rudy Corpuz helped establish in 1994.

The state funding grant is for the nonprofit organization's purchase of a new building to continue their work.



The group was also honored with a portion of San Francisco's Howard Street being renamed after it.



“This is going to allow United Playaz to expand their incredible work in serving people who are re-entering our community," said California Democrat assemblyman Matt Haney, "making sure they’re able to connect with and get jobs and support young people in this neighborhood.”



Corpuz serves as executive director of United Playaz. An ex-felon, he believes his program works partly because some of its staff and volunteers are also former felons who managed to turn their lives around.



He added that on top of the help they get from the state and city – the community itself empowers United Playaz.



"Let me tell you what the real definition of a player is," Corpuz said. "It’s somebody that’s doing something positive and productive for their people in their community because it takes the hood to save the hood. It takes us to save us.”



Corpuz's group is now working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a bid to secure federal funding and complete the purchase of their second building.