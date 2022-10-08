Eumir Marcial looks to improve pro record

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial looks to make his pro record at 3-0, as he faces the American Steven Picardo on Saturday night.



Marcial will slug it out with Picardo, who has an 8-2-1 record, at the Dignity Sports Center in Carson, California.



The fight between the two middleweights is part of the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo card.



The card includes Marcial's fellow Filipino Jerwin Ancajas, who seeks to regain the IBF super-flyweight world title in a rematch with Argentina’s Fernando Martinez.



"Mas prepared kami ngayon sa aming training, sa preparations namin, talagang pinaghandaan namin to," Marcial said. "Karangalan ko rin na makasama rito sa card ni Jerwin. Isa ko rin siyang (Ancajas) matalik na kaibigan."



Marcial, who has been training in Las Vegas under Jorge Capetillo, sees his fight in Los Angeles as beneficial to advancing his boxing career.



"Alam naman natin sa Pilipinas, walang middleweight boxer. Mahirap makahanap ng sparring partners. So ito yung pinaka best na experience," he said. "Ito na rin yung start ng pag-gain ko ng experience sa professional boxing. Hopefully sa next years ma-improve at makalaban ako sa big fights."



In Friday’s final weigh-in, Marcial topped the scales at 161.2 pounds while his opponent weighed in at 161.8, after initially coming in two-tenths of a pound over the limit.



In the meantime, Ancajas and champion fighter Martinez both came in at 114 and three-quarter pounds, giving Philippine and Argentine fans plenty of excitement.



While Marcial’s six-rounder will be in the non-televised undercard portion, the Ancajas-Martinez world title fight will kick off the showtime telecast at 7 p.m. Pacific time.