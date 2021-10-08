Health workers administer vaccines to residents at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Aug. 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines has recorded nearly 65,000 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccination, majority considered non-serious, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

This represents only 0.15 percent of the 43.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country, FDA director general Eric Domingo said.

Of the total, 62,294 reactions were suspected to be non-serious events, according to Sept. 26 data of the FDA's adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reporting.

Meanwhile, some 2,597 or 0.0006 percent were suspected serious adverse reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines, data further showed.

"This is within acceptable level and, in fact, mataas ang reporting rates ng ating AEFI sa ating community (we have high reporting rates of AEFI in our community). Sa WHO, kinilala tayo ang Pilipinas (The World Health Organization recognized the Philippines) as having the highest reporting rate ng AEFI dito sa (here in) Asia," he said.

The FDA had said that adverse reactions experienced after vaccination were considered serious when it resulted in any of the following criteria:

In-patient hospitalization/prolongation of existing hospitalization

Significant disability/incapacity

Life-threatening condition (e.g. anaphylaxis) and death

Birth defect or congenital malformations

Considered to be a medically important event

Pain in the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache and dizziness were among the most common non-serious adverse reactions to the anti-virus jab.

As of Sept. 26, here are adverse events recorded per vaccine brand:

Sinovac - 25,849 (0.10 percent) out of 24,813,589 doses administered

AstraZeneca - 30,998 (0.44 percent) out of of 6,942,940 doses administered

Pfizer - 3,059 (0.07 percent) out of 4,505,757 doses administered

Janssen - 2,899 (0.08 percent) out of 3,585,355 doses administered

Moderna - 1,356 (0.04 percent) out of 3,336,741 doses administered

Sputnik V - 693 (0.18 percent) out of 387,818 doses administered

Sinopharm - 37 (0.01 percent) out of 361,686 doses administered

