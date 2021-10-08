MANILA - Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro will seek a third straight term as the city's chief executive.
Teodoro on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy. He will run alongside incumbent Vice Mayor Marion Andres.
If reelected, he said public health will be a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will face former Marikina Mayor and incumbent 1st district Rep. Bayani Fernando, who last held the position from 1992 to 2001.
Teodoro previously filed a case against a reclamation project done by Fernando's company in part of the Marikina River - which he attributed to the widespread flooding experienced in the city when "Ulysses" struck.
Fernando has since denied the allegations.
-- Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News