Magdalo on ‘mission mode’ to help Robredo win: Trillanes

MANILA - The Magdalo Group is now on "mission mode" to ensure Vice President Leni Robredo’s success in the 2022 presidential election, former lawmaker Antonio Trillanes said Friday.

“Sa aming grupo na Magdalo after the declaration ni VP Leni, mission mode na kami. Doon na muna ang pinaka-importante we get that mission accomplished, which is maipanalo siya then simulan na natin rebuilding process sa ating bayan,” Trillanes said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Robredo, the opposition leader selected by coalition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, filed her certificate of candidacy on Thursday.

“We were so relieved at ang term na ginamit namin, nagbubunyi ang aming grupong Magdalo doon sa decision niya kasi nararamdaman namin yung energy na lalabas pagka nag-declare siya and so far yun yung nararamdaman naman natin,” he said.

Trillanes earlier said he would seek the presidency if Robredo does no declare her own bid.

Robredo’s announcement came amid talk she was seeking an alliance with Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso. Both men separately announced they would vie for the presidency next year.

The Vice President earlier said Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who also declared his presidential run, was closed to talks of an alliance.



But Trillanes said that they are not the true opposition.

“As far as the true opposition is concerned, ito lang. Kilala namin kung sino yung mga kasama namin in this journey, yung pakikipaglaban para sa tama. Hindi talaga sila kasama kahit tingnan n'yo yung nasa loob, nasa likod ng kampanya nila talagang iba. Mga palamuti lang ang nakikita ng iba. Depende kung papabor sa kanila ang mag oposisyon minsan gagawin nila pero kung papabor na sumipsip kay Duterte ulit, ok din,” he said.

Trillanes, one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunchest critics, said the Magdalo group’s card-bearing members is now at 240,000.

“Meron kaming more than 200 chapters all over the country kaya yun ang pwede naming maitulong sa kampanya ni VP Leni sa grassroots organizations,” he said.

Trillanes on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy to run for senator in 2022's polls.

RELATED VIDEO: