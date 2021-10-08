Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers receive their vaccines as part of the Grab‘s "Vacc to Normal" campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on Sept. 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines had 516 COVID-19 breakthrough infections out of 20.3 million fully vaccinated Filipinos, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The breakthrough infections or those who caught the respiratory illness more than 14 days after completing the recommended doses represent only 0.0025 percent of the total vaccinated, FDA director general Eric Domingo said.

"So napakababa naman talaga compared sa general population," he said in a press briefing.

(So it's very low compared to the general population.)

Meanwhile, 14 patients died after getting infected with the virus despite being fully vaccinated, FDA data as of Sept. 26 also showed.

"All of them were senior citizens except one. There was one person in the late 50's... Many of them had comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension," Domingo said.

The Philippines has so far issued emergency use authorization to 7 vaccines. These are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm.

Of the 69,699,340 million doses delivered in the country, about 43,933,886 of them have been administered since the country started its inoculation drive in March.

As of Sept. 26, there were 20,307,122 fully vaccinated individuals in the country.

More details to follow.