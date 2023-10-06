PRC: 2,740 pass Sept 2023 CPA Licensure Exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Friday announced that 2,740 out of 8,734 takers successfully passed the Sept. 2023 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Licensure Exam.

The exams were held on Sept, 30, Oct. 1 and 2.

Allaine Beduya Collamar of the University of the Philippines-Visayas (Tacloban) and Hebban Talib Tawantawan of the University of San Jose-Recoletos both topped the exam with 91.17 percent rating.

Here's the rest of the topnotchers:

Here's the complete list of September 2023 CPA Licensure Exam passers.