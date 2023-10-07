PAGASA: New LPA may enter enter PAR Sunday

State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a new low-pressure area (LPA) just outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA's Veronica Torres reported that the LPA was last spotted 1,065 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and might enter PAR on Sunday morning.

"Itong low pressure area na ito ay nananatiling mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo sa loob ng 24-48 hours," she said in PAGASA's 4 p.m. report on Saturday.

"Posibleng pumasok ito sa Philippine Area of Responsibility sa loob ng ilang oras o kaya naman for tomorrow."

She said the LPA has no direct effect on Philippine weather as of posting time.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to bring in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in the western part of the northern Luzon.

"Ang ating habagat ay patuloy pa rin ang epekto sa may kanlurang bahagi ng central at northern Luzon," said Torres.