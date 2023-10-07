Fr. Xavier Olin. Photo from the Philippine Jesuits' official Facebook page.



MANILA — Fr. Xavier Olin was named as the new head of the Society of Jesus in the Philippines, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) reported on Saturday.

Based on the report, Jesuit Superior General Fr. Antonio Sosa appointed Olin as the 13th provincial superior of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus.

Olin will replace Father Primitivo Viray, Jr., who held the post since 2017.

Based on Viray's letter posted on the social media page of the Philippine Jesuits, Olin would assume office at a date that is "still being determined."

"I thank Fr. Xave for his generosity and availability to serve the Province and the Society," said Viray.

"I likewise express gratitude to all in the Province for the time, input and prayer given to assist Fr. General in the appointment process. Let us all continue to pray for Fr. Xave and the Province!" he added.

Olin, 49, finished his degree in Bachelor of Arts in Literature at the Ateneo de Naga University in 1994. He is currently the rector of the Loyola House of Studies and the executive director of the Center for Ignatian Spirituality.

In 2008, he completed his Bachelor of Sacred Theology and MA in Pastoral Ministry at the Loyola School of Theology, Viray said. He was ordained in the same year.

"He was Province Vocations Director and Arvisu House Candidacy Director before being named Superior of the Jesuit Community of Xavier School. At Xavier School, he was Director of Campus Ministry," said Viray.