MANILA - The Philippine Embassy in Thailand so far has not received any report that Filipinos were among the casualties in the deadly attack of a childcare center in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, its chief said.

“We have already contacted the Royal Thai Police asking for information kung mayroon po bang nadamay na Pilipino. Sa awa po ng Diyos, hanggang ngayon, wala pa naman kaming natatanggap na balita tungkol diyan,” Ambassador Millicent Cruz-Paredes told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo in an interview.

(We have already contacted the Royal Thai Police asking for information if there were any Filipino involved. By God’s grace, until now, we haven’t received any information about it.)

“We are monitoring and awaiting more information,” she added.

A former police officer stormed the nursery earlier in the day, shooting dead at least 30 people, most of them children, before killing himself and his family.

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife, opened fire on the childcare center before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

The gunman has been named as Panya Khamrab, 34, and a police officer said he was dismissed from the force last year for drug use.

Cruz-Paredes expressed her condolences to the family of the victims.

“We are one with the people of Thailand in sorrow and in shock over this tragedy. At kami po ay nakikiramay sa mga pamilya ng biktima. At sana nga po ay hindi na lumala ang nangyari,” she said.

(We are one with the people of Thailand in sorrow and in shock over this tragedy. We are condoling with the families of the victims, and we hope the situation won’t get worse.)

Located over 500 kilometers away from the capital Bangkok, Nong Bua Lam Phu province lies in the northeastern region of Thailand, also called Isan.

Cruz-Paredes called on Filipinos in Thailand who may have any information about their fellow Filipinos in the province to coordinate with the embassy.

“Kami rin po ay nananawagan din sa Filipino community dito sa Thailand kung mayroon din po silang information na pwedeng ma-ishare sa amin, then I can give the hotline of the Embassy,” she said.

(We are calling on the Filipino community here in Thailand if they have any information that they can share, then they reach us through our hotline.)

The Philippine Embassy in Thailand can be reached through its hotline +66-8992-65954 and through its official Facebook page.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse