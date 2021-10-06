Senate President Vicente Sotto III delivers a speech during the opening of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 26, 2021. Voltaire Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III filed Wednesday his certificate of candidacy (COC) to run for vice president in the 2022 national elections.

Sotto filed his COC along with his running-mate, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who is seeking the presidency.

The entertainer-turned-lawmaker is backed by the Nationalist People's Coalition, which has ties to the late billionaire Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco and tycoon Ramon Ang.

Sotto, 73, was a TV presenter and music producer before entering public service in 1988, when he was elected vice mayor of Quezon City.

After holding a local position, Sotto quickly ascended to the Senate in 1992.

In 2008, he was appointed by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Sotto returned to the Senate in 2010 and now serves as the upper chamber's president.

Among Sotto's legislative accomplishments is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which provides a framework for the government in its battle against illegal drugs.

During the 15th Congress, Sotto also passed the Kasambahay Law, which aims to protect domestic workers from abuse and exploitation.

He also co-authored the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018, which imposes harsher penalties on those found guilty of hazing.

Sotto faced plagiarism accusations in 2012 in his campaign against the passage of the reproductive health bill.

In 2017, he faced criticism for using the Tagalog phrase "Na-ano lang" to describe former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo as a single parent.