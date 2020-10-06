Books vs learning modules: Which is better for distance learning?

MANILA - A group of teachers on Tuesday pushed for the use of books instead of costly printed learning modules as public school students resumed their studies through distance learning.

The Department of Education spent P9 billion for the printing of learning modules for the first half of the school year, said Benjo Basas, national chairperson of Teachers Dignity Coalition.

It has asked Congress for another P15 billion for learning materials despite Education Secretary Leonor Briones' pronouncement that schools should rely less on printed modules, he added.

"'Yung libro po is more effective than the use of modules. Ang basis ng modules ay libro din. Pwedeng maglagay ng activity sheet o guide sa ating mga libro," he told ANC's Headstart, citing local schools.

(The use of books is more effective than the use of modules. The basis of modules are also books. We can put activity sheets or guides in our books.)

"Pwede naman pala, bakit natin ipipilit 'yung module na sinasabi ng Secretary natin ay mas magastos at maglalagay sa panganib sa mga puno natin."

(If we can do this, why do we insist on using modules that our Secretary says is costlier and puts our trees at risk?)

Learning modules are more appropriate for distance learning than textbooks which require more effort from students, DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio earlier said.

"Kung book po mas may dagdag na effort silang gagawin eh distance learning nga at nasa panahon ng pandemya ang gusto natin ay mabigay din sa mga bata 'yung pinakaangkop na learning resource hanggat kaya natin."

(Textbooks will require more effort from students and since we're experiencing a pandemic we want to give children the most appropriate learning resource as much as possible.)

Groups of public school teachers are willing to collaborate with DepEd in crafting policies, Basas said.

"Please, DepEd, consider po 'yung sentiment at opinions ng ating public school teachers. Wag naman po natin isnabin," he said.

(Please DepEd consider the sentiments and opinions of our public school teachers. Please don't ignore us.)

"Kami po ay diplomatic, collaborative at marami po kaming nagawa dati with DepEd management. Productive po kapag tayo ay naguusap nang maayos."

(We are diplomatic, collaborative and we have done many things with DepEd management before. We are productive when we communicate well.)