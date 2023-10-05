WALANG PASOK: October 5 due to M6.4 earthquake



The provincial government of Davao Occidental has suspended classes and work in all schools across the province today, October 5, 2023 after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Sarangani Island at around 7:21 Wednesday night.

Governor Atty. Franklin Bautista issued the province-wide work and class suspension order Wednesday night and directed authorities to conduct a thorough inspection of school buildings to ensure everyone's safety.

According to Phivolcs, the tremor was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Sarangani and Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani, and the City of Digos in Davao del Sur.

Under this intensity, strong shaking is felt throughout buildings, while hanging objects swing violently, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity 4, which feels like the passing of a heavy truck, was felt in City of General Santos, City of Koronadal, Tupi, T’Boli, and Polomolok in South Cotabato; Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Palimbang and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs said the following intensities were felt in other areas.

Intensity 3

City of Davao

Alamada, Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, Magpet, Makilala, M'lang, Matalam, Pigcawayan, and Tulunan, Cotabato

Kalamansig, Lambayong, President Quirino, Senator Ninoy Aquino, and City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Santo Niño, and Surallah, South Cotabato

Intensity 2

City of Zamboanga

Antipas, Arakan, Libungan, and President Roxas, Cotabato

Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

San Fernando, and Kalilangan,

Bukidnon

City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Tantangan, South Cotabato

Cotabato City

Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte

Intensity 1

City of Cagayan de Oro

Pangantucan and Cabanglasan, Bukidnon

Aleosan, Cotabato

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V - Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity III - City of Kidapawan, and M'lang, Cotabato; Kalamansig, President Quirino, and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II - City of Zamboanga; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Esperanza, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity I - Carmen, Cotabato