Health workers picket outside the Senate in Pasay City on Oct. 3, 2022, calling for the inclusion of adequate funding to support medical frontliners as the Department of Health's 2023 budget goes under review. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it would fast-track the release of additional funds for the unpaid benefits of health workers.

The agency noted that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P1.04 billion on Monday for the Special Risk Allowance of some 55,000 healthcare and non-medical personnel.

The DBM on Wednesday also released P11.5 billion for unpaid health emergency and One COVID-19 allowances covering January to June 2022, said the health department.

"The DOH will exhaust all efforts to expedite the process of transferring these funds to our implementing units and facilities for the immediate release to all eligible HCWs," it said.

The health department said it was preparing sub-allotment guidelines and informed its regional counterparts to prepare the necessary paperwork for the disbursement of the funds.

"Additional funding is also needed to cover for services rendered from July 2021 to present pursuant to Republic Act No. 11712 otherwise known as the 'Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act," said the DOH.

Delays in the release of benefits earlier prompted protests from medical frontliners.

