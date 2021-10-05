Screenshot from RJ Naguit

MANILA — Students staged an online protest during the speech of the late dictator’s grandson Sandro Marcos during a virtual congress organized by the Commission on Higher Education Cordillera Administrative Region on Monday.

His pre-taped speech on “redefining the role of youth in nation-building” was met by changes of names to #NeverAgain and martial law victims like Archimedes Trajano and Edgar Jopson to rally against his presence in the event.

Akbayan Citizens' Action Party Youth chair RJ Naguit told ABS-CBN News that the late dictator’s grandson has no credibility to talk about the youth and nationalism as his family killed “a generation of heroes.”

“’Wag na tayong maglokohan. (Let’s not fool ourselves.) Sandro Marcos is neither a representative of the youth nor has the credibility to talk about nation-building. The Marcoses has plundered our country's wealth and killed a generation of heroes,” he told ABS-CBN News.

He said that it is disappointing for CHEd to provide a platform to those who only seek to regain their power in the government instead of empower the youth.

“It’s disappointing that the Commission on Higher Education provided a platform to this junior dictator whose only interest is to rehabilitate their family’s political power. We must exert all means to prevent a Marcos comeback,” Naguit said.

Marcos has recently announced his bid for Congress representing the first district of Ilocos Norte in the 2022 polls. Meanwhile, his father, Bongbong, is set to run for president.

