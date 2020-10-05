Home  >  News

Berlin Wall fragment unveiled in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2020 09:06 AM | Updated as of Oct 05 2020 09:13 AM

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

A fragment of the historic Berlin Wall was unveiled at Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila City Monday. 

 
 

German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel witnessed the unveiling of Berlin Wall Fragment 22 during the Manila City Hall flag-raising ceremony Monday. The fragment was donated by Germany in 2014. 

The Berlin Wall Fragment 22 now stands at the Andres Bonifacio Monument (Kartilya side). 

Between 1961 and 1989, the Berlin Wall divided the City of Berlin into two halves, representing two conflicting ideologies. Its collapse in November 1989 was a crucial event in German history that led to the reunification of Germany.

Read More:  berlin wall   manila   Kartilya ng Katipunan   germany   Anke Reiffenstuel  