The Philippine government on Monday said a total of P3 million in cash prizes will be raffled among Filipinos who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The prizes include P1 million for the grand draw in December.

The announcement of the raffle promo at an event at SM City Clark in Pampanga said 100 winners will be picked during the monthly draw that begins this month. The prize for the monthly winners was not disclosed.

Partially vaccinated people are entitled to one raffle entry, and will get 2 more entries once they complete their vaccination.

Those who receive single-dose vaccines will get 3 raffle entries.

Senior citizens are entitled to double the number of raffle entries.

The raffle promo is sponsored by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, in partnership with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and the Department of Health, according to the announcement.

Different kinds of incentives for those who get COVID-19 shots have been offered in other localities in the country, and in many parts of the world amid vaccine hesitancy among some members of the population.

Based on the latest data from the National Vaccination Operations Center, a total of 46,251,087 doses have been administered nationwide as of Oct. 2.

Out those, at least 24,513,343 doses were administered as first shot, while 21,737,744 were second doses. The government aims to fully vaccinate some 77 million individuals to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

