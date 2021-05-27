Want a cow? Get vaccinated: Mayor offers to raffle off cows for vaccine drive

Cow file photo. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of San Luis town in Pampanga will be raffling off cows to residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a move to boost their vaccination program.

Mayor Jayson Sagum said the raffle will begin in July once vaccine supply picks up.

“Every end of the month magra-raffle tayo ng isang baka para doon sa mga nabakunahan natin kababayan,” Sagum said.

(Every end of the month we will raffle off one cow for residents who have been vaccinated.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Sagum said vaccine hesitancy is still high, especially among seniors.

“Sa amin sa senior citizen, ang nabakunahan sa amin 20 percent pa lang. Marami pa tayong babakunahan na senior citizen at comorbidities,” he said.

(We have vaccinated only about 20 percent of our senior citizens. We still have many seniors and those with comorbidities to inoculate.)

But Sagum is confident that with their strategy, they have slowly convinced many of those who initially said no to COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated.

“Yung negative report, adverse effect ng vaccine maraming natatakot pero slowly yung mga nagno-no nagko-convert na rin ng yes,” he said.

(Many are scared of the negative report, adverse effects of the vaccines but those who said no are slowly converting to yes.)

The raffle, he said, will last for 12 months or until June 2022. Residents who had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the raffle.

“Wag ka nang kakakaba-kaba, magpabakuna ka na para magkaroon ka ng tiyansang manalo ng baka,” he said.

(Don’t be scared, have yourself vaccinated and get the chance to win a cow.)

