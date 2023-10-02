MANILA - The Philippine Consulate General in Milan said it has been working with Italian authorities to probe reports of fraud and illegal recruitment of Filipinos hoping to get a job in the country.

In a statement, the Consulate said it coordinated with Italian authorities as early as September 4, when they first received reports from relatives and representatives of Filipinos victimized by the said scheme.

Around 215 jobseekers from the Philippines were defrauded of as much as P180,000 each, or a total of P38.7 million.

Upon checking with Italian authorities, Consul General Elmer Cato said the Italian work permits given to the Filipino jobseekers were spurious.

Prefect Renato Saccone, the highest ranking Italian federal government representative in Milan, also created a task force to assist the Philippine consulate in filing appropriate cases against those involved.

The task force, likewise, will also work with lawyers to be provided by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers.

As of Monday, 51 individuals have filed complaints with the Consulate against three individuals and two agencies. This number increased from 33 complainants last week.

