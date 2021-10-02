Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes Occidental Mindoro

MANILA - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro early Sunday, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 5:59 a.m., was located 10 kilometers northwest of Sablayan town, according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of 10 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported in some areas:

Intensity III- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II - Batangas City

Intensity I- Mulanay and Mauban, Quezon; Tagaytay City

Damage and aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

