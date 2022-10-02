More than 1,000 cyclists bike for renewable energy

Cyclists biked together from San Juan to Pasig Cities on Oct. 2, 2022 to call for the immediate transition to renewable energy in the country. Courtesy: APMDD Twitter

MANILA — More than a thousand cyclists biked together on Sunday to call on the government to switch to renewable energy.

The People and Planet Pedal event was held early morning, with participants cycling together from San Juan to Pasig cities.

Aside from the Philippines, the event was also held in Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal.

Asian People's Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) regional coordinator Lidi Nacpil said that the country must switch to renewable energy before 2050.

"Ipinapanawagan natin yan kasi ang gobyerno, hanggang ngayon, nakapabagal ng kanilang aksyon. Kaya importante na magsalita ang mamayan para lalong lumakas yung panawagan at pressure para kumilos ang gobyerno at mga korporasyon din," Nacpil said.

The APMDD is pushing for the more widespread use of solar panels across the country, describing it is an "available and affordable" source of energy.

"Ang ating kuryente, mas magiging mas mura dahil hindi tayo aasa sa pag-angkat ng mga langis gas at iba pa," Nacpil said.

For their part, members of the bike group Kalye Serye said that it's time to show the public how big climate change is as a problem.

"Kaliwa't kanan may baha, may drought. So lahat na eh. Malaking bagay na mag-organize ng ganitong event para ma-enlighten ang mga tao," said Rollie Manacob, who joined the cycling event.

"Panahon na po talaga na alagaan natin iyong kalikasan, kagaya po noong nagdaang Karding. Di lang tayo pumapadyak para sa kalsada, pati na rin sa kalikasan natin," said Jacob Jimenez, another member of the group.

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showed that in the past decade, the average annual global emission of greenhouse gases has reached its highest level in human history.

To keep the rise in global temperature below 1.5°C, the world will need to reduce its use of coal by about 95 percent, oil by 60 percent and natural gas by 45 percent by 2050.

The is the third Pedal for People and Planet event this year. Two editions of the event were held in 20 countries last April and June.

