Waist- to chest-deep floods inundate a residential area in Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MALOLOS, Bulacan (UPDATED) — Mining and quarrying activities in Bulacan province will be suspended after floods from Typhoon Karding killed 5 rescuers and a civilian earlier this week, the governor said Friday.

The suspension will be done through an executive order, Gov. Daniel Fernando said during the funeral service for the rescuers in the Capitol Gymnasium here.

“Panahon na upang pangalagaan at isalba ang ating kalikasan. That’s why by means of an executive order hindi na po tayo magpapa-quarrying at magpapa-mining ngayon,” he said, without giving details.

“Sa ating lalawigan, hindi ko po papayagan… Kung sira ang Sierra Madre, malamang pumasok ng todo ang bagyo sa Bulacan,” he added.

The executive order against mining was signed on August 25, Fernando said, reiterating the importance of its implementation

Fernando earlier said that the province expects to incur at least P3 billion from agricultural damage alone.

The worst-hit areas are towns in the third district, particularly San Miguel, San Rafael, San Ildefonso and Doña Remedio Trinidad, he told ABS-CBN News hours after the typhoon left Bulacan.

“May matitigas pa rin ang ulo. Kumita lang ng pera kahit wasakin ang inang kalikasan… Huwag natin hayaang maraming buhay pa ang mawala bago tayo magising, bago tayo matuto, bago tayo kumilos,” Fernando said.

“Hindi muling sasapit ang madilim na yugtong ito sa ating lalawigan.”

Karding, which reached super typhoon category at its peak, has so far killed 12 nationwide while 6 people are still missing, according to authorities.

