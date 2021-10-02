Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Marami pa umanong puwedeng mangyari kasunod ng paghain ni Senador Bong Go ng kandidatura sa pagkabise presidente, ayon sa isang political analyst.

Bago nitong Sabado, inaasahang si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang maghahain ng kaniyang COC sa pagkabise presidente, base sa nominasyon ng PDP-Laban.

Nang tanungin kung maaari pang maulit ang substitution gaya noong pagtakbo ni Duterte sa pagkapangulo noong 2016, sabi ni Aries Arugay, political science professor sa University of the Philippines na marami pang puwedeng mangyari sa mga susunod na araw.

Nang tanungin kung posible pa ba ang substitution ngayong taon, tingin ni Arugay na pinupulsuhan ng administrasyon ang galaw ng oposisyon na hindi pa nagsasabi ng kanilang kandidato sa ngayon.

"Well, the funny thing is why not [run for] president? So there seems to be ongoing discussions on this. And the thing we have to wait is how forces will align. I do think that PDP-Laban endorsed him [Go] for (presidenty). I think there are things that we are not seeing, and there is a lot of discussion and negotiation and I think PDP and the admin are also trying to think about how opposition candidates are moving. Some opposition candidates have yet to express their willingness to run for presidency," ani Arugay.

"So, I think there's still going to be a lot of changes. So I'm not surprised if there will be a substitution, because we've seen this before and we might likely see this again."

Hanggang Nobyembre tumatanggap ng substitution candidates ang Comelec. Matatandaang naging substitute candidate si Duterte kay Martin Dino sa pagkapresidente sa 2016 elections.

Pero sabi naman ni Arugay, tila minadali ang naging desisyon sa likod ng pagtakbo ni Go sa pagkabise presidente.

"So I think this has a major impact and no less than the President who did this. But it seems like there was a scramble to react and adjust to it, because we haven't really heard from PDP-Laban. So it seems like the decision was really made in a quick fashion. I'm wondering whether there were extensive consultations conducted by the party itself on this," ani Arugay.

Ayon kay Arugay, ang mga kaganapan ngayon, partikular na sa PDP-Laban Cusi wing, ay ang naging tugon na rin sa mga survey nitong nagdaang araw.

"The developments seem to be responsive to the surveys that have been conducted and released very recently and I think part of it is the, what could be a clear public sentiment regarding how Filipinos think about Pres. Duterte," ani Arugay.

Bahagi nito ang naging sentimyento ng mga Pilipino tungkol kay Duterte at sa pagpapahayag nitong tumakbong pangalawang pangulo.

Tingin ni Arugay, nais ng administrasyon na makakuha ng presidential candidate na kayang sabayan ang lakas ni Go pagdating sa bailiwick at voter base.