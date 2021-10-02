Photo from Eric Buhain's Facebook post

Bemedalled swimmer and former Philippine sports executive Eric Buhain on Saturday filed his certificate of candidacy to represent the first district of Batangas

Buhain is eyeing to replace his wife, Rep. Eileen Ermita-Buhain.

“Very, very excited. Napaka-historic day para sa akin, parang mas exciting pa ito kesa Olympics. Medyo tunay ngang nakarating ka na sa arena ng laban. Looking forward to the days ahead,” said Buhain, who once served as chairman of the Games and Amusement Board and the Philippines Sports Commission.

“Marami pang dapat ituloy, mga proyektong infrastructure, may mga social services din natin na talagang importante sa panahon ngayon, TESDA, DSWD, medical assistance.”

Buhain acknowledged he has yet to talk to his wife’s sister, Lisa Ermita, who will challenge for the position.

“Sa ngayon hindi pa talaga kami nag-uusap. 'Yun lang naman talaga ang kultura ng pulitikang hinaharap natin,” he said.

Ermita previously discussed to ABS-CBN News her disappointment over the Buhain couple, citing a specific instance where her elder sister appeared to have given her blessing to run for Congress.

“During that talumpati of Congresswoman Eileen, ako’y kanyang in-introduce at binuild up ng husto at sinabi pa niya na itong aking kapatid na si Lisa huwag kayong mag-alala parang ako rin yan,” she recalled.

“During that time talagang wala akong any inclination na patatakbuhin pa niya talaga ’yung asawa niya.”

Meanwhile, Lisa’s father, former Executive Secretary Eduardo Ermita, also echoed the same sentiment, telling Eileen that it is their family name’s legacy that is at stake in the upcoming elections.

“Kaming mag-asawa sumama ang aming loob, dahil ganyan ang nangyari. Para bang tinalikuran ’yung commitment sa magulang. Pero basta’t pinaliwanagan ko lamang si Eileen, ‘Tandaan mo, Eileen, nakataya dito ’yung legacy ng ating pamilya ang lahat ay nagtatanong ano bang nangyari,’” Ermita said.

For the outgoing Congresswoman, she chose Buhain to run in 2022 to ensure that the projects she started will be continued.

“Siyempre iginagalang namin at inirerespeto ko ang gusto ng aming pamilya ng aking kapatid dahil sabi ko nga, kahit sino ay may karapatang lumaban kahit hindi galing sa aming pamilya, pero siyempre gusto naman natin na sana ay magkaisa,” Eileen said. — with reports from Andrew Bernardo