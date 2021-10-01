Enrile's daughter to run for House seat in Cagayan

MANILA — The daughter of former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile will run for congressional representative of Cagayan's first district in next year's polls.

Katrina Ponce Enrile, 61, announced on Friday that she has submitted her certificate of candidacy for the 2022 elections.

"Opisyal na po! Excited na akong maglingkod sa inyo, mahal kong mga Cagayano!" she said in a Facebook post.

Based on her COC, the businesswoman will run under the Lakas-CMD party.

Her father served as Cagayan 1st District representative from 1992 until 1995 after his first term in the Senate from 1987 until 1992.

Katrina's brother, Jack Enrile, then became the district's representative for multiple terms: from 1998 to 2007, and from 2010 to 2013.

Her sister-in-law, Sally Ponce Enrile, also was Cagayan 1st District representative from 2007 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Calayan, Cagayan Mayor Joseph “Jong” Llopis will run again for his post next year, along with incumbent Vice Mayor Ed Escalente who is also seeking reelection.

Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Brenda Ruma will also run again for her post, along with her husband, Vice Mayor Joel Ruma, who is also gunning for reelection.

— With a report from Harris Julio

