DOTr wants Beep cards given for free

Commuters line up to top up or buy new Beep Cards in Caloocan City as the EDSA Bus Carousel implements a "no Beep Card, no ride policy" starting on Oct. 1, 2020. The policy aims to go cashless to minimize physical contact between passengers and service providers to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said Friday it wants stored value cards of EDSA Busway to be given for free to provide relief to Metro Manila commuters.

DOTr consultant Alberto Suansing said they were set to meet with AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) to thresh out issues regarding the Beep cards following complaints due to a price increase.

"Hopefully it can be resolved within the day," he told Teleradyo's "Gising Pilipinas".

AFPI, a consortium of conglomerates Ayala Group and First Pacific Group, is the company behind the tap-and-go cards.

Suansing said they appealed to the company to make the cards free, which cost P80. The cards were previously priced at P50.

"Ipinag-utos ni Secretary [Arthur] Tugade na dito sa ginagamit sa Busway, dapat hindi icha-charge sa commuters. Libre dapat ang paggamit ng card," he said.

While still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, cash-strapped commuters on Thursday complained following the implementation of the "no Beep card, no ride" policy.

The company's chief commercial officer, Sharon Fong, had said the card fee goes directly to the manufacturer.

"'Yan po ang production cost. So kahit piso wala pong kinikita ang Beep card… We practically give it profit-free so whatever the passengers are paying for 'yun din po ang charge sa 'min ng card manufacturer to produce the card… 'Yung chip po na nakalagay diyan may cost po 'yan kaya po siya umaabot sa P80," she earlier told "TV Patrol".