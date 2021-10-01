Pharmally Executive Krizle Mago is now in the custody of the House of Representatives, according to House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chair Diwa Rep. Michael Aglipay. Handout photo from Diwa Party List Rep. Mike Aglipay.

MANILA - Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp's Krizle Mago, who had lost contact with Philippine lawmakers since the scathing testimony against her firm during a Senate inquiry, surfaced Friday and was placed under the House's protective custody, a lawmaker said.

Mago, who said she is fearing for her life, last week admitted that Pharmally "swindled" the government for ordering the tampering of face shield expiry dates.

Diwa Party List Rep. Mike Aglipay said Mago was placed under the lower chamber's protective custody at 6:30 p.m.

"She is now safely inside the House of Representatives. All questions should be directed to the Sgt-at-Arms Mao Aplasca," said Aglipay.

Aglipay shared a letter from Mago to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco seeking protection.

“Presently, I cannot speak freely about the ongoing investigation on the alleged overprice of medical equipments without feeling threatened due to the undue influence and pressure being exerted from various sources," Mago's letter read.

Pharmally Executive Krizle Mago is now in the custody of the House of Representatives, according to House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chair Diwa Rep. Michael Aglipay pic.twitter.com/MTgJwN9Uhe — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) October 1, 2021

“I feel that my life and liberty is in grave danger because of my coming out and my desire to speak the truth. Also now, I came across the information from the news that the police and NBI are tracking me down including my grandparents' home in the province and took photos and videos without their consent. I truly regret that I am being treated like a fugitive from justice.”

Mago said the protective custody that she is requesting from the House of Representatives would help her speak freely without unnecessary compulsion from anyone.

The House committee earlier summoned Mago to attend its inquiry on Oct. 4, Monday.

During the continuation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, Mago was absent after the panel could not locate her.

She was also subpoenaed to attend the Senate hearing slated on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) went to the known address of Mago, but she could not be located.

Gordon and some senators alleged that Pharmally offered overpriced supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and suspect that it was favored by government because of its ties with businessman Michael Yang, President Rodrigo Duterte's former economic adviser.

The Duterte administration denied there was overpricing and said that the contracts were above board.

More details to follow.

--- with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

WATCH