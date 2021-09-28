MANILA - The House of Representatives Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has issued a subpoena to Pharmally officer Krizle Mago, compelling her to face its investigation on the utilization of COVID-19 funds.

The Senate was unable to establish contact with Mago after she admitted that Pharmally had swindled government, Senator Richard Gordon earlier said.

The House committee summoned Mago, head of Pharmally's Regulatory Affairs, to attend its inquiry on Oct. 4, Monday.

The chamber is having difficulty serving the subpoena because it cannot find Mago's address, said Diwa Party List Rep. Mike Aglipay.

“It’s with the Speakers' office for implementation, wala na po sa committee level, processed na po sa amin…but nahihirapan po sila sa address ni Ms. Mago. They (are) coordinating with sergeant-at-arms on this," he said.

(It’s with the Speakers' office for implementation, it's no longer at the committee level as it's been processed...but they're having a hard time with Ms. Mago's address.)

The House committee has conducted 3 hearings into the transfer of health department funds to the Department of Budget and Management to procure overpriced medical supplies.

