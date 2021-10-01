Senator Manny Pacquiao arrives at Sofitel Hotel for the filing of his certificate of candidacy for the presidency, on October 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Throngs of supporters mobbed Senator Manny Pacquiao when he made a stop at Rizal Park on Friday before the retired boxing champ filed his certificate of candidacy for president.

To them, Pacquiao is someone they can relate to since he once lived on the streets before becoming one of the world’s highest paid athletes.

Aida Muso, a member of the Die Hard Pacquiao Supporters group, said most Filipinos these days are tired of the leaders they have.

“Susuportahan namin siya maging president kasi karamihan na pinuno matatas ang natapos pero sila lang ang kumikita,” she said.

“Try naman namin ang sinasabi nilang ‘bobo’ para maipakita naman nila ang kakayanan niya.”

(We will support him to become president because many of our leaders have higher education but they are the only ones who earn. Let's try someone who they call 'dumb' so he can show what he can do.)

Emily Duro, a member of a fishermen’s group, said they are also counting on Pacquiao’s promise to put a stop on corruption.

“Ang puso niya ay para sa mahihirap. Sana matapos na ang corruption dahil ang mga kababayan, mamamayan nagdurusa dahil sa korapsyon ngayon sa pamahalaan,” she said.

(His heart is for the poor. We hope he can stop corruption because the citizens are suffering because of corruption in government.)

But perhaps the biggest campaign promise most of Pacquiao's supporters are counting on is that he will provide free housing for the poor and informal settlers.

“Number 1 para sa amin ‘yung pabahay. In 4-5 years, sabi niya wala nang squatters sa Metro Manila,” sa Abu Hussein, national chairman of the United Muslim Supporters of Pacquiao.

“Marami kasi sa atin pagdating sa matitirhan bukod sa gamot, bahay, papaospital, gusto naming makahalal ng taong tutupad sa pangakong ‘yun.”

(The number one issue for us is housing. In 4-5 years, he said there will be no more squatters in Metro Manila. Apart from medicine and hospitalization, we want to elect someone who can make good on that promise of housing.)

Pacquiao’s campaign manager Buddy Zamora confirmed that free housing will be one of their main thrusts in his presidential campaign.

“He has built thousands of houses for free, out of his pocket, out of his earnings… He has provided for free,” he said.

“Free housing is one of his main objectives, but his number one objective is anti-corruption.”

Zamora said Pacquiao enjoys strong support from the masses, although they would also like to win the nod of the middle class.

“Were strong in populations C,D, E. We will try to improve… but the voting majority is C, D, E,” he noted.