Photo from the NTF Against COVID-19

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday received over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from different manufacturers, as the country aimed to expand its vaccination program for teens and the general population this month.

A total of 883,350 COVAX-donated COVID-19 shots manufactured by Pfizer arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 4 p.m. via Emirates flight EK332.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Philippine authorities also welcomed a total of 2.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines at the NAIA Terminal 2 flown via Philippine Airlines flight PR359.

These deliveries raises the country's total received virus jabs to 74.7 million as of Friday night, majority or 41.5 million of which were from China's Sinovac.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said that the country is expecting over 30 million more vaccine doses in October alone. This includes donated and procured shots, he said.

Philippine authorities seek to vaccinate teens aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities by mid-October, and the general population also this month.

This, officials said, would still depend on the country's vaccine supply, among other factors.

The country's immunization program currently covers 5 priority groups, including health workers, the elderly, people with comorbidities, essential workers, and indigents.

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.56 million infections, including 38,493 deaths overall. The recent jump in cases is linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.

At least 21.3 million of the country's target 77 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, while 24.2 million are partially vaccinated from the disease.



— reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

