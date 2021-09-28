Essential workers residing in Magalong, Pampanga receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on Sept. 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA — Children and the general adult population will start getting COVID-19 vaccines in October, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the inoculation of the general population after a recommendation from vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr, said Roque.

"Magsisimula na po ang pagbabakuna sa general population itong buwan ng Oktubre," he said in a press briefing.

(We will start vaccinating the general population this month of October.)

Meanwhile, parents are urged to have their children listed for COVID-19 vaccination, the spokesman said.

"Magsisimula na rin po ang ating pagbabakuna ng ating mga kabataan... Inaasahan rin po nating magsisimula rin tayo sa buwan ng Oktubre. Aprubado na rin po 'yan ng ating Presidente," he said.

(We will also start vaccinating our youth. We expect to start also in the month of October. That has been approved by the President.)

While Roque did not specify an age group, Galvez earlier recommended the coronavirus inoculation of 12 to 17-year-olds by the middle of October, as coronavirus infections hit more children.



The immunization program currently covers 5 priority groups, including health workers, the elderly, people with health risks, essential workers, and indigents.



"I’d like the people to know we are studying the possibility of vaccinating the general adult population as early as October if there is a stable vaccine supply," Duterte said earlier this September.

But authorities "have to keep equity in mind," he said.

"Dapat unahin na natin ang walang-wala at mga mahirap," said the President.

(We should prioritize the poor.)

Authorities expect to take delivery of some 100 million COVID-19 jabs next month, Galvez told Duterte on Monday.

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.4 million coronavirus infections, including about 37,000 deaths overall.

More details to follow.



