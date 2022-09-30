UP Cebu students, faculty condemn red-tagging of Malagars

Photo by Annie Perez

CEBU — Students, faculty members, and staff of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu on Friday held a rally at their campus gates to protest the red-tagging of Judge Marlo Malagar and her family.

“We stand with the Malagars,” said some of the placards displayed during the rally.

Malagar, who dismissed the proscription case filed by the Department of Justice’s proscription case against the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA), was red-tagged by former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Following Badoy's pronouncements, several fan pages also red-tagged Malagar's husband, Atty. Leo Malagar, who is also the Chancellor of UP Cebu.

Because of Badoy's allegations, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo assured that the Supreme Court would stand by judges across the country against threats and harassments.

Apart from the Malagars, staffers of UP Cebu's official student publication TUG-ANI were also accused of being members or sympathizers of the CPP-NPA supposedly recruiting students in the campus.

“We strongly condemn these actions and ask that they put it to a stop,” said student Kirstein Pilongo in Cebuano.

—report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO: