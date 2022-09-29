Former undersecretary Lorraine Badoy on Wednesday denied accusations that she threatened a Manila Regional Trial Court judge whom she accused of lawyering for the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army.

In a Facebook post, Badoy said she takes "full cognizance of the stern warning given to me by the Supreme Court and I would like to assure them that I hear their guidance."

This, after the High Court said it will "consider attempts on social media and elsewhere to incite violence against judges a contempt of the court."

Badoy, a former spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, earlier accused Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar of "lawyering" for the CPP-NPA after the judge ruled that rebellion and political crimes are not acts of terrorism.

Calling Magdoza-Malagar’s resolution a "judgment straight from the bowels of communist hell,” Badoy posed a hypothetical scenario:

“So if I kill this judge and I do so out of my political belief that all allies of the CPP NPA NDF must be killed because there is no difference in my mind between a member of the CPP NPA NDF and their friends, then please be lenient with me.”

Badoy slammed the judge for supposedly asking that “acts of terrorism” of the CPP-NPA-NDF should be deemed “political crimes” which are “treated with leniency.” She called her “unprincipled” and a “friend of CPP NPA NDF.”

In a subsequent post, Badoy also appeared to red-tag the judge’s husband, lawyer Leo Malagar, chancellor for the University of the Philippines-Cebu.

In another post, she said she wants to build an organization which will “start bombing the offices of these corrupt judges who are friend of terrorists — even if they kneel before us and beg for their lives…”

In her latest Facebook post, Badoy defended her earlier post and said she had just practiced her "Constitutional right to an opinion by questioning what has enraged the Filipino people."

"A threat is a statement of an intention to inflict pain or damage. An 'If -then' statement, on the other hand, is merely a hypothetical syllogism that are workhorses of deductive logic that I needed to use to make my point," she noted.

"So I hope I am clear here. It is not I who has the track record for murders, massacres, tortures, rape, inhumanity but the terrorist CPP NPA NDF. I am unfazed and I remain focused in doing my part in ending this communist terrorist curse so that we can all finally know what it is like to live in genuine peace and progress and meet our promise as a people."

She reiterated her earlier claim that the judge based her ruling on the NPA constitution despite the ruling making mention of existing jurisprudence by the Supreme Court.

She also noted that it is the Supreme Court that ruled "redtagging does not exist when they ruled in Zarate vs Aquino that there is no danger to life, liberty and security when someone is identified as a member of the CPP NPA NDF. "

"They also ruled as CONSTITUTIONAL the Anti Terrorism Law– this beautiful law that will end the free fall of our children into violent extremism and into their early, tragic deaths, the grief of our mothers who have lost their children, the blood bath in our ancestral domains where the most heinous of crimes were committed among the most helpless among us–our indigenous brothers and sisters."

CONDEMNATION

Various groups have condemned Badoy’s post, including HUKOM, Inc. and the Philippine Judges Association (PJA), both groups of trial court judges.

Breaking the traditional silence of judges, HUKOM in a statement said it considers red-tagging, online vilification, doxxing, among others as “attacks on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.”

“We cannot rest easy and accept them as normal and ordinary. These acts must be called out because of their chilling effect on the exercise of our judicial functions and the lasting damage they cause to our institution,” it said.

The PJA, for its part, called on the Philippine government “to declare that in no time under its watch, will democracy be imperiled by an irresponsible and unfounded assault on a trial judge.”

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Movement Against Disinformation, and the Chevening Alumni Foundation of the Philippines added their condemnation.

“If judges can be treated disdainfully without consequence, the Rule of Law becomes a hollow promise,” the IBP said.

At least 174 lawyers also signed a joint statement calling on the Supreme Court to hold Badoy accountable.