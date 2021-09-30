Lawmaker Sol Aragones to run for Laguna governor

Official portrait of Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones. Photo courtesy of House of Representatives

MANILA—Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones on Thursday night formally announced she will run for governor of Laguna.

Jericho Ejercito, son of actor and former Laguna governor ER Ejercito, will be Aragones' running mate for vice governor.

Under the Aragones-Ejercito tandem, vocalist Tutti Caringal will seek a seat in Laguna's Provincial Board.

Aragones said she will push to enhance healthcare, tourism and agriculture in Laguna if elected governor. She also vowed social pension for senior citizens.

The former ABS-CBN reporter and anchor will be facing incumbent Ramil Hernandez. — With a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

