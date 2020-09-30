Manila LGU sets up portable toilets in Tondo to stop or minimize open defecation in Manila Bay

MANILA - The local government of Manila City said Wednesday it teamed up with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to install portable toilets in Parola, Tondo to stop or minimize open defecation affecting Manila Bay.

Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso and DENR Director for Administrative Service Rolando Castro on Wednesday signed the supplemental memorandum of agreement.

Under the "Kubeta Ko" project, the local government will install portable toilets in Parola, Tondo for the use of informal settler families in the area.

The DENR allotted a total of P10 million to the City of Manila for the said project, with an additional P5 million to "cover operational costs" during the duration of the project.

"Kubeta Ko" will be using the viable portable, container-based toilet technology developed by Loowat, Limited. The said company also managed to secure funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation for the project.

The project will be implemented for a year.