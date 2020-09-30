DepEd TV: Program guide and where you can watch

MANILA — One way in which the Department of Education plans to deliver lessons to public school students at home beginning Oct. 5 is through television-based instruction.

When public schools start their classes next week, DepEd TV will also start broadcasting on state-run IBC-13, according to a post by Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua.

DepEd TV will air from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Below is the program guide for DepEd TV:

Photo from Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua

Pasuca noted that the program grid will be adjusted when the DepEd increases its capacity to produce more episodes.

The DepEd is eyeing to produce 220 episodes per week, covering all K-12 subjects by January, DepEd information and communications technology services director Abram Abanil earlier said.

The initial program of DepEd TV will include 130 unique episodes for major subject areas.

Aside from IBC-13, DepEd has also partnered with the following channels to air its educational programs:

Solar TV - 1 digital channel

Cignal TV - 2 satellite TV channels

GSAT - 1 satellite TV channel

PTV4 - 4 hours over the air TV

Planet Cable - 1 cable channel

Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association - 1 to 3 cable channel/s for members

Gracia/LMP - 1 satellite TV channel

Mabuhay Pilipinas TV - 13 satellite TV channels

GMA - 2 digital channels

The DepEd has enlsited the help of the country's top broadcast journalists to train teachers in delivering lessons in front of the camera.

In August, several netizen criticized the airing of grammatically-incorrect sentences during the test broadcast of DepEd TV.

But Education Secretary Leonor Briones has said control measures have been put in place to avoid similar errors.

Aside from TV, students will also study through printed and digital modules, radio, and online classes.

Latest DepEd data showed that 24.6 million learners enrolled in public and private schools, and in the Alternative Learning System for School Year 2020-2021. The figure is 88.8 percent of the total number of students last year.