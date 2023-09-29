Home  >  News

'Jenny' enters Philippine area of responsibility

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2023 03:31 PM | Updated as of Sep 29 2023 05:27 PM

 

MANILA — A low pressure area entered the Philippine area of responsibility and developed into tropical depression Jenny on Friday, the weather bureau said. 

Jenny was spotted 1,410 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 3 p.m., packing 
maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said. 

Jenny's trough or extension will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, the weather agency said. 

Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Western and Central Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat. 

The rest of Luzon may experience localized thunderstorms. 

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center

 

Read More:  weather   weather today   weather Philippines   weather latest   weather news   weather update   Jenny   bagyo   PAGASA  