Vice President Sara Duterte defends the proposed P2.31 billion budget of the Office of the Vice President for 2023.

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday said the Office of the Vice President (OVP) is in talks with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) for the possible purchase of the Coconut Palace.

Duterte was asked by senators regarding her plan to secure a "permanent home" for OVP to be used by her and future vice presidents.

"Right now we're looking at one property and that is the Coconut Palace. But there is no amount yet given by GSIS," Duterte said during the Senate committee on Finance's deliberations on the OVP's proposed budget.

Under their proposed P2.3 billion budget for 2023, P10 million was allotted for the possible new office.

According to Duterte, the P10 million would be used as downpayment for the property they would end up buying. The OVP plans to seek additional budget in the next years for the succeeding payments.

Duterte meanwhile said her office is also in talks with GSIS for other properties aside from the Coconut Palace.

The Tahanang Pilipino (Filipino Home), better known as "the Coconut Palace", is pictured in Manila on March 29, 2010 in Philippines. Commissioned in 1981 by former First Lady Imelda Marcos for Pope John Paul II's visit, however, the pope declined the offer, saying that it was too ostentatious a place to stay while in the poverty-stricken Philippines.

Coconut Palace, located in Pasay City, was the official residence then-Vice President Jejomar Binay. His successor, Leni Robredo, opted to rent the less-expensive Quezon City Reception House during her tenure.

In 2016, the monthly rent for Coconut Palace was P500,000.

Duterte earlier said finding a permanent home for the OVP is one of her priorities during her term.

The Senate panel approved the OVP's budget Thursday afternoon.