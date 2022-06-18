DAVAO CITY – Vice President-elect Sara Duterte on Saturday said she wants to find an area that would serve as the permanent Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Duterte said her team would temporarily use the Quezon City Reception House as the OVP headquarters, but would want to move to a bigger place.

"We are looking at other areas where we can hold all the personnel of the Office of the Vice President including the organic personnel under the office," she told reporters in a chance interview.

"It will also be the singular project of the OVP that we will leave behind after 6 years which is permanent Office for the Vice President of the Philippines, which will hopefully benefit the future vice presidents."

Duterte's predecessors used former Legislative Building, which now houses the National Museum; the Philippine International Convention Center; the Philippine National Bank Building; the Coconut Palace; and the Quezon City Reception House as the headquarters of the OVP.

PROGRAMS AS VICE PRESIDENT

Besides finding a permanent home for the OVP, Duterte said she would also replicate on a national scale some of her programs in Davao City.

Among these projects are efforts for peace building in communities, responsible parenthood, education, and "Magnegosyo ‘Ta Day," that provides small business loans for women who seek to start their own enterprises.

"[I have to] Divide my time well," Duterte said, noting that she would also serve as the Education secretary in a concurrent capacity.

"Each office mayroon akong sinetup na kani-kanilang teams so that each team will only focus on 1 office, so that hindi sila kalat sa kanilang trabaho"

"I will mostly be with the Department of Education since ’yun ang critical sa atin na ngayon, especially that we are coming out the pandemic."

Duterte will take oath as the Philippines' 16th vice president on June 19.